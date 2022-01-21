Jan. 6 Committee Requests Interview With Ivanka Trump

The letter is the committee's first attempt to seek information from inside the Trump family.

The House committee investigating the Capitol riot is asking former White House adviser Ivanka Trump, the daughter of ex-President Donald Trump, to voluntarily cooperate with its investigation.

The committee sent a letter on Thursday requesting a meeting in early February. Lawmakers want to discuss Donald Trump's actions on Jan. 6, 2021, including a telephone call they say Ivanka Trump witnessed as her father tried to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject the election results.

The riot came after a rally where Donald Trump had urged his supporters to "fight like hell" as Congress convened to certify the 2020 election results.

The letter is the committee's first attempt to seek information from inside the Trump family. Earlier this week, it issued subpoenas to lawyer Rudy Giuliani and other members of Trump's legal team who filed meritless court challenges to the election that fueled the lie that the race had been stolen from Trump.

The committee is narrowing in on three requests to Ivanka Trump, starting with a conversation alleged to have taken place between Donald Trump and Pence on the morning of the attack. The committee said Keith Kellogg, who was Pence's national security adviser, was also in the room and testified to investigators that Trump questioned whether Pence had the courage to delay the congressional counting of the electoral votes.

A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump notes in a statement that Ivanka Trump didn't speak at that rally.