Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Appears To Be Slowing

Italy's Civil Protection Agency said Sunday 525 infected patients had been reported dead in 24 hours. That's the smallest daily increase Italy has seen since March 19.

The total amount of confirmed cases in Italy also appeared to be slowing, and the number of patients in intensive care also dropped.

But while the lower numbers appear to be a good sign, officials warned easing up on lockdown measures and restrictions too quickly could erase that progress.

Italy's health minister was quoted as saying authorities are working on creating "conditions to live with the virus" until a vaccine is released.

Italy's national lockdown is widely expected to be extended past its initial April 13 deadline. It's unclear exactly when those restrictions will be lifted at this point.

