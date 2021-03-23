WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Italy Faces Another National Lockdown As COVID Cases Surge

SMS
Italy Faces Another National Lockdown As COVID Cases Surge
By Flavia Cappellini
and Kristy Schantz
By Flavia Cappellini
and Kristy Schantz
March 23, 2021
March 23, 2021
Italian officials say vaccine hesitancy, lax attitude to COVID are contributing to virus spread.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT