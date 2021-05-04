Israel's Prime Minister Misses Deadline To Form Coalition

His party could be pushed into the opposition for the first time in 12 years.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu missed a midnight deadline Tuesday to form a new governing coalition.

On Wednesday, Israel's president will reach out to the parliament's 13 parties to discuss next steps.

They have a few options: The president could give one of Netanyahu's opponents a chance to form a coalition, or he could ask the parliament to choose one of its own members as prime minister.

If those don't work, the country could be forced into another election this fall — its fifth in just over two years.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.