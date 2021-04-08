Is The Ward Where Floyd Died Rethinking 'Abolish Police' Movements?

The woman representing the Minneapolis ward where George Floyd died isn't running again, and critics say it's about her calls to dismantle the police.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

In Minneapolis' ninth ward, the one where George Floyd died, the race for city council is largely becoming about what to do with the police. But as crime rises and response times slow, some activists think calling to "defund" or "abolish" the police is a losing strategy, and they point to the outgoing councilwoman as evidence.