IRS To Start Child Tax Credit Payments In July

This expanded tax credit was included in the stimulus package President Biden signed into law earlier this year.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

If you qualify for the expanded child tax credit, the IRS says it will start sending payments in July.

This expanded tax credit was included in the stimulus package President Biden signed into law earlier this year.

Eligible families will receive a $3,000 annual benefit per child between the ages of 6 and 17 and $3,600 per child under the age of 6 for the 2021 tax year.

Families will get monthly payments through December.