Iran Seizes South Korean-Flagged Oil Tanker

It's the latest move escalating tensions after President Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal back in 2018.

Iran has started enriching uranium up to 20 percent at an underground facility. That announcement comes as Iran also seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran says it seized the tanker because of "oil pollution." Enriching uranium at that level brings Iran one step closer to a weapons-grade level.

