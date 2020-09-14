Iran Reportedly Plotting To Assassinate U.S. Ambassador

According to a Politico report, intelligence officials discovered plans to kill Lana Marks, the U.S. ambassador to South Africa.

The U.S. has reportedly uncovered an Iranian plot to assassinate an American diplomat.

According to a report from Politico, intelligence officials discovered plans to kill Lana Marks, the U.S. ambassador to South Africa.

The plot is reportedly retaliation for the assassination of Iran's top general, Qasem Soleimani, earlier this year.

Officials said Marks may have been targeted due to her long-time friendship with President Trump. The White House has not commented on the report.