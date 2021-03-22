Iran Reportedly Planned Attack On Fort McNair

The alleged threat also included a plot to kill the Army's vice chief of staff.

Iran has reportedly made threats against U.S. Army post Fort McNair located in Washington, D.C.

According to an Associated Press report, U.S. intelligence officials said the National Security Agency intercepted conversations from Iran discussing a "USS Cole-Style" attack, referring to a suicide attack in Yemen back in 2000.

