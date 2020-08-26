Iran Agrees To Allow Access To Suspected Nuclear Sites

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Wednesday Iran is voluntarily allowing access to two sites.

The UN's nuclear watchdog says Iran has agreed to let investigators into two suspected nuclear sites.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Wednesday Iran is voluntarily allowing access to the sites — which were allegedly used to store or use undeclared nuclear material. It's unclear exactly when the inspections will happen.

The head of Iran's nuclear agency said the inspections will bring the months-long case between the two sides to an end. But experts say this likely won't be the final chapter in the investigation.