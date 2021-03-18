Iowa Plans To Fully Open Vaccine Eligibility April 5

Iowa expects about 20 million doses of vaccine to be distributed weekly starting next month.

Iowa is planning to open up eligibility for anyone who wants to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said if the federal supply keeps increasing, all Iowans 16 and older will be eligible starting April 5.

Reynolds said she will have a clearer timeline by next week. The state expects about 20 million doses of vaccine to be distributed weekly starting next month.

So far, Alaska and Mississippi are the only states that have made the vaccine available to everyone.