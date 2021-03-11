WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Iowa Journalist Acquitted

Iowa Journalist Acquitted
By Newsy Staff
March 11, 2021
The case raised concerns over freedom of the press.
An Iowa journalist has been acquitted after being arrested while covering a protest last year.

Andrea Sahouri was pepper-sprayed and handcuffed during the protest, despite identifying herself as a journalist to officers.

Her boyfriend was with her at the time and was also arrested after he told police she was a journalist. 

They were both charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts. 

