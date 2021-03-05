Grand Jury Convenes for Investigation Into Trump's Georgia Phone Call

In February, the DA told local leaders to preserve all their documents related to Trump's calls to change the outcome of the election.

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the presidential election in Georgia is under way.

A grand jury has convened, opening the opportunity for the local district attorney to pursue subpoenas for interviews and documents related to the case.

Last month, the DA told local leaders to preserve all their documents related to Trump's calls to change the outcome of the election.

She said she's looking into claims involving the solicitation of election fraud, conspiracy and racketeering.

