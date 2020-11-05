International Stock Markets Up As U.S. Waits For Election Results

Both U.S. futures and world shares surged on Thursday.

International stock markets are up this morning.

An analyst believes Asian investors would welcome Joe Biden as the next president.

"Investors are betting that the so-called 'blue wave' will come this time, and then going forward the foreign policies will be more clear," said Jackson Wong, asset management director at Amber Hill Capital. "So that's why investors are cheering for that, that's why the markets are performing well."

The U.S. stock market was up as Americans wait for the results.