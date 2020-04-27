Intelligence Shows Kim Jong-Un Is Alive, South Korea Says

The North Korean leader's health has been in question after reports surfaced last week he was in critical condition following heart surgery April 12.

A South Korean official said their intelligence shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is still alive as rumors spread about his death.

South Korea's Unification Minister said Sunday in a closed meeting that the country has “enough intelligence to confidently say that there are no unusual developments” in North Korea.

Kim's health has been in question after reports surfaced last week he was in critical condition following heart surgery April 12. The leader was last seen publicly on April 11 and didn't make an appearance at a celebration for his late grandfather's birthday on April 15 — a major holiday in the country.

North Korean monitoring website 38 North released satellite images of a train likely belonging to Kim parked outside his compound on the eastern coast. The website said it doesn't prove the leader's alive but could mean he is recovering at his complex.

The North Korean government has yet to address the rumors.

Contains footage from CNN.