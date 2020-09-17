WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Intelligence Officials To Provide In-Person Briefings On Interference
By Katie Cammarata
September 17, 2020
Top intelligence officials are changing course and will now provide in-person briefings on foreign efforts to interfere with the election.

Previously, the office of the director of national intelligence said it would stop the meetings because of concerns over leaked information and would start communicating in writing.  

There will be some limitations on the in-person meetings. The briefings will continue for intelligence committees in the Senate and the House, but not all of Congress.

