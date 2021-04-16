Inspector General Says Capitol Police Need to Change "Culture"

He told a House panel USCP needs to improve its operational planning, intelligence gathering and training.

U.S. Capitol Police need to make significant changes after the Jan. 6 riot.

That's what the department's inspector general told Congress yesterday.

Michael Bolton said the force needs to change its "culture" from being a "reactive" police force to more of a "protective agency."

"I believe, yes, training deficiencies put officers, our brave men and women, in a position not to succeed," said U.S. Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton

The inspector general said if Congress is looking to invest more money in the Capitol Police force, it should put it toward training.