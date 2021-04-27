newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
Inside The Effort To Vaccinate The Somali Community In Minneapolis
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
Inside The Effort To Vaccinate The Somali Community In Minneapolis
April 27, 2021
April 27, 2021
Minnesota is home to the largest Somali American population.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Sci/Health NEWS
0:45
John Raby / AP
West Virginia Offering Young People A Savings Bond For Taking Vaccine
2:51
Patrick Semansky // ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dr. Fauci: More Challenges For Vaccines Ahead In The Next 100 Days
2:53
WRTV
WRTV: Indiana College Students Help Vaccinate Their Peers
0:41
Mark Lennihan / AP
CDC Relaxes Guidelines For Wearing Masks Outside
2:25
WXYZ
WXYZ: Continued Border Closure Complicates Family Connections
4:19
Newsy
Complex Obstacles As Latino Vaccine Numbers Lag Behind Cases
1:58
WTKR
WTKR: New Vaccine Could Protect Against COVID-19, Other Coronaviruses
1:00
Manish Swarup / AP
India Reports 320,000 New COVID-19 Cases
0:39
Mark Lennihan / AP
New U.S. COVID Cases Drop Sharply, Deaths Lowest Since October
1:55
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan Vaccine Providers Report A Drop In Demand
3:24
WTMJ
Why You Shouldn't Skip The Second COVID Shot
0:40
Cecilia Fabiano / LaPresse / AP
European Union Planning To Admit U.S. Travelers Again
0:36
Nicolas Datiche / AP
Olympics To Announce New Pandemic Playbook
1:34
Anupam Nath // ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Will Share AstraZeneca Vaccines, Pledges Aid To India
0:41
Matthias Schrader / AP
U.S. To Share Up To 60M AstraZeneca Doses With The World
1:44
WPTV
WPTV: ICU Nurse Uses Art To Heal
1:24
Scripps
Here's How COVID-19 Restrictions Will Impact The Address To Congress
0:49
Channi Anand / AP
Countries Pledge To Help India As Cases Spike
1:03
David J. Phillip / AP
U.S. COVID Cases, Deaths and Hospitalizations Declining
1:39
KMGH
KMGH: COVID Survivor Sets Out To Run A Marathon
0:22
Matthias Schrader / AP
EU Sues AstraZeneca Over Delayed Vaccine Deliveries
2:00
WXYZ
WXYZ: Monitoring Michigan's COVID 'Breakthrough Cases'
0:32
Rick Bowmer / AP
EU To Allow Vaccinated U.S. Tourists To Visit This Summer
1:28
Mark Lennihan / AP
Health Officials Push Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Confidence
1:06
Storyblocks
What's The Risk Of A Gathering Of 40 Or More After The Vaccine?
2:31
Scripps
WPTV: Some Florida Nursing Homes Consider Mandating Vaccinations
2:36
Scripps
Two San Diego Businesses Become 'Roommates' To Cut Costs
3:54
Scripps
Massachusetts Town Prioritizes Vaccinating Shift Workers
1:18
AP
Fire in Baghdad COVID-19 Hospital Unit Kills 82, Injures 110
2:20
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Hair Salon Pushes To Fully Reopen
2:23
KGTV
KGTV: App Helps Prevent COVID Cases Across California
3:04
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
Some Colleges Will Require Students To Be Vaccinated
2:10
AP
As U.S. Leans On Vaccines To Contain Spread, COVID-19 Surges Elsewhere
2:39
Scripps
Why This Texas Restaurant Owner Is Keeping Some COVID Restrictions
3:52
Scripps
California Company Uses 3D Printing To Build Sustainable Homes
2:50
Scripps
Towns On State Borders Live With Varying COVID-19 Restrictions
1:00
Matt Rourke / AP
U.S. Resumes Giving Johnson And Johnson Vaccine With Warning
0:57
Marta Lavandier / AP
CDC Panel Recommends Lifting Pause On J&J Vaccine
0:22
CDC Recommends Pregnant People Get Vaccinated
0:49
Evan Vucci / AP
Climate Summit Ends With Focus On Technology
0:39
Ted S. Warren / AP
Washington State Entering Fourth Wave Of Coronavirus
2:02
WXYZ
WXYZ: Tracking COVID-19 Transmission In Kids
0:41
Matt Dunham / AP
Greta Thunberg Criticizes Climate Response
1:27
WEWS
WEWS: Ohio Struggles To Hire Enough Mental Health Care Workers
2:10
WXMI
WXMI: FDA Could Lower Nicotine Levels In Cigarettes
3:03
WXYZ
COVID-19 Fuels Demand For Lung And Heart Transplants
1:40
WCPO
WCPO: Advice On What To Do If You Get COVID Between Shots
1:48
WRTV
WRTV: What's Behind Vaccine Hesitancy In Indiana?
0:25
Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times / AP
New COVID Variants Detected At Texas A&M Lab
0:43
David Zalubowski / AP
Federal Panel To Analyze Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
0:27
Aubrey Gemignani / NASA / AP
SpaceX Launches Crew Of Astronauts To Space Station
2:17
Kin Cheung / AP
What's The Link Between NFTs And Climate Change?
3:27
Charles Krupa/AP
The Ugly Truth About U.S. Recycling System: It's Garbage
0:24
Mark Lennihan / AP
Study: J&J Vaccine 66% Effective Against COVID-19
3:45
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Couple Details The Long Road To COVID Recovery
0:30
Anupam Nath / AP
India Reports Global Record Of 314K New Daily Cases
0:33
Charles Krupa / AP
CDC Study: Vaccine Safe For Pregnant Women
2:11
WTXL
WTXL: Nursing Homes Get Creative To Encourage Staff Vaccinations
2:24
WMAR
WMAR: FDA Raises Concerns After Inspecting Emergent BioSolutions
5:41
Newsy
How To Shrink Cows’ Huge Carbon Footprint
1:56
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan Sees A Drop In COVID Cases
1:04
Kay Nietfeld / dpa-Pool / AP
President Biden Kicks Off 2-Day Climate Summit
0:31
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Daily COVID-19 Vaccinations Dip Even As More People Eligible For Shots
2:34
Newsy
Pay-As-You-Throw Garbage Programs Growing Across U.S.
2:27
Edward Whitmore
Eagle Watchers Help Monitor Thriving Eagle Population
0:58
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Celebrates 200 Million-Vaccine Milestone
1:40
Graeme Jennings / Washington Examiner Pool via AP
President Biden's NASA Nominee Pledges Robust Space Program
0:29
Craig Mitchelldyer / AP Images for Portland Public Schools
Democrats Aim To Go Green With School Buses
2:32
Scripps
KGTV: A Plant-Based Vaccine Is In The Works
2:14
Newsy
Providers Are Working To Swap Out Paused J&J COVID Vaccines
0:25
Caleb Jones / AP
Hawaii Launching Vaccine Passports For Travel Between Its Islands
3:01
Food Rescue Hero
Food Rescue Apps Helping To Curb Millions Of Pounds Of Waste
1:55
KMGH
KMGH: Inside Denver's Effort To Vaccinate Underserved Communities
0:29
Mark Lennihan / AP
Johnson & Johnson Resumes Vaccine Rollout In Europe, New Warning Label
1:49
WXYZ
WXYZ: Detroit Leaders Encourage Others To Get Vaccinated
4:20
NASA
Disasters Intensify With Climate Change, Carry Billion Dollar Costs
0:25
Carlos Giusti / AP
Biden Administration Releases $8B For Puerto Rico
0:20
U.S. Coast Guard / AP
Coast Guard Ends Search For Seacor Power Survivors
0:52
Seth Wenig / AP
Global COVID Cases Grow Despite Vaccine Efforts
2:24
Scripps
This COVID Vaccine Site Serves Deaf Refugees In Rochester, New York
0:24
Peter Dejong / AP
EU Agency Links J&J Vaccine, Blood Clots
0:29
Rick Bowmer / AP
U.S. Expands 'Do Not Travel' Advisories To 80% Of Countries
1:59
WEWS
WEWS: Ohio Teens Team Up To Find Vaccine Appointments For Strangers
2:20
AP Images
Economic Benefits Unclear Under Trump Environmental Rollbacks
2:38
Videoblocks
Solar Panels Are Recyclable — But They're Still Ending Up In Landfills
1:23
NASA
Future Missions Planned After Historic First Flight On Mars
0:35
NASA / AP
NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Takes First Flight On Mars
2:49
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
The Promising Future Of Battery Storage On The U.S. Grid
2:36
AP
Amid Pandemic, Workplace Air Quality Standards 'All Over The Place'
1:58
WEWS
WEWS: Ohio Restaurant Owners Struggle To Staff Up
2:10
WXYZ
WXYZ: Answering COVID-19 Vaccine Questions
0:25
U.S. Embassy Seoul / AP
U.S., China Commit To Work Together On Climate Change
2:05
EMS Unlimited
KMGH: Rescue Crews Prepare For Wildfire Season
2:12
Barbara Creed
COVID Vaccines May Not Cut It For The Immunocompromised
0:51
David Zalubowski / AP
Half Of The Adults In The U.S. Have Received At Least 1 COVID Shot
2:31
Scripps
Will Environmental Changes Stick Post-Pandemic?