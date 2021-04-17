newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
Inside A Bakery Aiming To Level The Hiring Process
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
Inside A Bakery Aiming To Level The Hiring Process
April 17, 2021
April 17, 2021
Greyston Bakery does not require applications for people who want to work for them.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Business NEWS
0:28
Robert F. Bukaty / AP
U.S. Retail Sales Spiked 9.8% In March, The Largest Gain In 10 Months
0:32
Nati Harnik / AP
Billionaires, Big Businesses Sign Letter Against Voting Restrictions
0:25
Nam Y. Huh / AP
Weekly Jobless Claims Decrease
0:23
Associated Press
Busch Looking For Very Good Boy To Taste Test Its Dog-Friendly Brew
0:23
Associated Press
Vegas Casino Offers Cash Bonuses If Enough Workers Get Vaccinated
1:25
AP Images
Ponzi Schemer Bernie Madoff Dies In Prison At 82
1:51
WEWS
WEWS: Inside Ohio's Push To Raise The Minimum Wage
1:59
Scripps
What's Behind The Restaurant Industry's Labor Shortage?
1:05
AP Images
Taxing Times: How Likely Am I To Be Audited?
3:14
Scripps
Meatpacking Industry Embraces Changes Amid The Pandemic
0:21
Charles Krupa / AP
U.S. Reports 744,000 New Jobless Claims
0:27
Richard Drew / AP
Takeout Demand Causes Heinz Ketchup Shortage
2:02
WEWS
WEWS: What's Behind Surging Lumber Prices?
0:27
Charlie Riedel / AP
Delta Airlines Cancels Around 100 Flights
0:23
Jay Reeves / AP
Amazon Says Lack Of Restrooms For Drivers Is Industry Issue
0:33
LM Otero / AP
Some GA Lawmakers Want To Remove Coca-Cola From Offices
1:51
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Bar Owner Will Require Proof Of Vaccination
1:14
Taxing Times: Can I File My Taxes For Free?
2:10
Scripps
Non-Alcoholic Bars Gain Popularity Across The Country
1:47
WXMI
WXMI: Pandemic Pets Boost Business For Dog Trainers
0:26
Elise Amendola / AP
Weekly Jobless Claims Increase Despite Signs Of Improved Labor Market
0:36
Jens Meyer / AP
Volkswagen Not Changing Name To Voltswagen
0:27
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden To Unveil $2T Infrastructure, Economic Recovery Plan
0:37
John Locher / AP
U.S. Women Won't Reach Pay Equity For 61.5 Years
0:32
MSCHF
Nike Sues MSCHF Over Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'
0:23
SpaceX
FAA Requiring Inspector For SpaceX Launches
2:36
Businesses At Minneapolis Intersection Where Floyd Died Are Struggling
0:18
Mohamed Elshahed / AP
Officials Investigate Suez Canal Blockage
0:38
Mohamed Elshahed / AP
Giant Container Ship Set Free In Suez Canal
2:39
Courtesy: Tower Theatre, Oklahoma City
Curtain Yet To Rise On Relief Program For Shuttered Stages
1:02
AP Images
Taxing Times: What Does The Filing Extension Mean For Taxpayers?
0:29
Maxar Technologies / AP
Stuck Cargo Ship in Egypt's Suez Canal 'Partially Refloated'
3:01
Pub Culture Beercations
Bartender Launches A Travel Agency For 'Beercations'
3:01
Scripps
Some New Orleans Businesses Rely On Creativity To Survive The Pandemic
1:36
WPTV
WPTV: Cruise Line Industry Wants Restrictions Eased
1:11
Evan Vucci / The Associated Press
President Biden Vows To Keep Economic Growth Ahead Of China
0:57
Cnes2021, Distribution Airbus DS / AP
Suez Canal Still Blocked By Cargo Ship
0:21
AP
U.K. Court Hearing For Mastercard Begins
0:26
Nam Y. Huh / AP
U.S. Sees Fewest Weekly Jobless Claims Since Start Of Pandemic
3:05
Gender Fair
Pay Transparency Can Help Shrink The Gender Pay Gap
0:28
Chuck Burton / AP
Krispy Kreme Offers Free Glazed Donut If You're Vaccinated
0:27
Robert F. Bukaty / AP
USDA Increases Food Stamp Benefits Through September
0:31
Charles Sykes / AP Images for Hasbro, Inc.
Updates Coming To The 'Monopoly' Game
2:06
Scripps
Woman Reflects On Her Struggle To Find Work During The Pandemic
0:23
Railroad Could Connect Canada, U.S., Mexico
0:27
Murphy-Goode Winery / MurphyGoodeWinery / YouTube
Sonoma Winery Will Pay 1 Lucky Person $10K A Month To Work
1:05
AP Images
Taxing Times: How Are Taxes Different This Year?
1:50
KGTV
KGTV: California Restaurant Owners Struggle To Hire Help
2:53
Scripps
Nonprofits Search For Ways To Rebound
2:40
Newsy
$3.3 Million House For Sale — Bitcoin Accepted
2:24
WEWS
WEWS: Asian Business Owner Makes Changes Amid Rise In Threats
0:25
Susan Walsh / AP
Senate Confirms Small Business Administrator
0:29
AP
Fed Expected To Upgrade Economic Forecasts
2:24
Scripps
Study: 30,000 Americans Died Due To Pandemic-Related Unemployment
1:18
AP Images
Debt Collectors Are Coming For Stimulus Checks
0:22
Julio Cortez / AP
New Owner To Reopen Toys 'R' Us Stores
1:57
Scripps
Florida's Economy Continues To Rebound
2:37
Scripps
Nonprofit Connects Small Business Owners To Share Survival Tips
1:05
Taxing Times: Could New Parents Get Extra Stimulus?
2:34
Scripps
This Distillery Turns Expired Beer Into Award-Winning Spirits
1:56
WMAR
WMAR: Student Creates An App To Support Black Businesses
0:19
Roblox
Roblox Gaming App Goes Public On Stock Market
1:52
KNXV
KNXV: Some Restaurants Struggle To Staff Back Up
2:58
Darby Duffin
Reactions Differ As Texas Lifts COVID Restrictions
2:34
Newsy
Record Number Of Gun Sales Lead To Ammo Shortages
0:25
David Zalubowski / AP
Kia Recalls Nearly 380,000 Vehicles Over Fire Risk
1:43
Scripps
USDA Projects Record Farm Exports In 2021
1:43
KMGH
KMGH: Online Photo Campaign Helps Restaurant Workers
1:01
AP Images
Taxing Times: Can Small Businesses Deduct Expenses Paid With PPP?
2:29
Scripps
How The Pandemic Is Helping Some Americans Pay Down Debt
1:43
WPTV
WPTV: Is Florida On The Brink Of Economic Recovery?
2:48
Scripps
California City's Income Initiative To Fight Poverty Pays Off
0:30
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Weekly Jobless Claims Rise To 745,000 As Layoffs Remain High
0:18
The Hershey Company
Hershey Announces New, All Peanut Butter Reese's Cup
2:02
Nicole Oxendine
Minority-Owned Businesses Cautiously Optimistic Amid Slow Recovery
0:32
Eric Gay / AP
Top Texas Utilities Regulator Resigns
0:28
AP
Civil Rights Leader Vernon Jordan Dead At 85
1:07
AP Images
Taxing Times: What Happens If I Moved While Working Remotely?
2:44
AP / Ben Margot
President Biden's Push For More Clean Energy Jobs Requires Investment
0:28
Chad Schnell / AP
FAA Orders Inspections Of Some Planes Engines After United Fire
0:25
Sue Ogrocki / AP
Cherokee Nation Chief Wants Jeep To Remove Name On SUVs
0:29
David J. Phillip / AP
Board Members Of TX Power Grid Company Resign After Outage
2:08
KNXV
KNXV: What's Behind 'Ghost' Kitchens?
2:34
Dale Murden
Unprecedented Cold Temperatures Latest Challenge For Texas Farmers
4:25
Chad Schnell via AP
Regulators Ban Planes After Jet Engine Rains Debris Over Denver
0:48
Greg Allen / Invision / AP
Jay-Z Teams Up With Moet Hennessy
1:03
AP Images
Taxing Times: Can I Deduct COVID-Related Expenses?
3:22
Scripps
Is The Pandemic Causing A Pink Collar Recession?
2:12
Scripps
More Workers Relocate For A Better Quality Of Life
0:29
Frank Augstein / The Associated Press
U.K. Supreme Court: Uber Drivers Are Workers, Should Get Benefits
0:30
John Minchillo / AP
House Finance Committee Examines GameStop Trading Frenzy
0:32
John Minchillo / AP
House Lawmakers Dive Into 'GameStonks'
1:27
AP Images
GameStop Hearing Expected To Probe Market Manipulation
0:23
Charles Krupa / AP
Bitcoin Exceeds $50,000 For First Time
0:33
Jeffrey Phelps / Invision for Planters / AP
Planters Hiring Drivers For 'Nutmobiles'
0:25
Michel Spingler / AP
Amazon Suing New York Attorney General