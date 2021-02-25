India Unveils New Online Regulations

The new rules would force online platforms to cooperate with law enforcement and erase content authorities deem unlawful.

India is rolling out new regulations for social media companies and digital streaming websites.

The government would also be allowed to ban content affecting "the sovereignty and integrity of India."

Critics and digital privacy advocates argue the rules will undermine user rights and free speech.

The regulations are set to take effect within three months.