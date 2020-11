Hospitals in New Delhi say their intensive care wards are nearing capacity.

India has surpassed 9 million COVID-19 cases.

That's the second most cases in the world, behind the U.S.

Hospitals in New Delhi say their intensive care wards are nearing capacity. Officials worry the case count will remain high after many people gathered to celebrate the Diwali holiday last week.

Government figures report 90% of critical care beds with ventilators were full.