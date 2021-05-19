India Reports A Record 4,329 COVID Deaths On Tuesday

The country reported 4,329 COVID deaths on Tuesday and has confirmed more than 25 million cases since the pandemic began.

Restrictions are being lifted and coronavirus cases are coming down in the U.S., but around the world it's a different story.

India is once again seeing a record-breaking day, reporting more than 4,300 deaths on Tuesday.

Daily cases actually dipped below 300,000 for the first time in weeks, but the country now has more than 25 million total cases.

Taiwan is imposing new restrictions as case numbers are going up. The country has been known for being successful in combating the coronavirus, but it has reported more than 1,000 cases in the last week. Taiwan has decided to close all schools, restaurants and other public spaces.