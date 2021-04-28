India Reaches Over 200,000 Dead From COVID-19

Health officials report 362,757 new infections, setting another single-day world record.

India has hit a devastatingly grim milestone as the coronavirus runs roughshod through the country.

Over 201,000 people there have now died from COVID-19, making India the fourth country to cross that mark.

Meanwhile, Indian health officials reported another day of world-record setting infections — more than 362,000.

The virus is crushing India's health system, which is running desperately low on equipment and supplies. A number of countries, including the U.S., have offered to provide assistance.