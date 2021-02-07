Over Dozen Dead In India As Glacier Breaks, Causes Flood

At least 9 people are dead and 140 are missing. Officials are struggling to rescue those trapped in the flood zone.

Multiple people are dead in India after a glacier burst open and released a massive flood of water.

More than a dozen people were killed dead and 140 are missing as homes were swept away by the torrent. Officials are struggling to rescue those trapped in the flood zone.

Authorities say a Himalayan glacier fell apart Sunday, sending a wall of water and debris through a valley.

The torrent broke apart a dam and smacked into two hydroelectric plants. Police say 140 workers remain missing.

The floodwater also destroyed homes and forced evacuation along the flood's potential path.

While the cause of the glacier's break is unclear, experts say the cause may point to global warming.