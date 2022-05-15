In Real Life: Mining For Clean Power

May 15, 2022
From a mile deep in a Chilean mine to a new lithium boomtown in California, follow the global flow of minerals that power renewable manufacturing.
Electric vehicles, solar panels, and much of the world’s renewable energy infrastructure are powered by minerals pulled from the Earth to make batteries. With a modern-day gold rush underway, the industries that use and produce these resources face challenges to make the supply chain for clean energy stronger — and cleaner.