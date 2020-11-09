The Trump Administration's Immigration Policies Helped Flip Arizona

November 9, 2020
The Trump administration's stance on immigration helped make up a lot of Arizona voters' minds.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
For the first time in nearly three decades, Arizona is projected to vote for a Democratic presidential candidate.
A large factor for votes in the state was the Trump administration's stance on immigration.
One U.S. citizen said she voted for Joe Biden because her family is a mix of citizens, undocumented and DACA program residents.
She wasn't alone. A Phoenix immigrant aid organization estimates it pushed 25,000 votes to go to the polls.
It said many of those voters had family and friends who are not full citizens.