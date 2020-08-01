ICE Acting Director Announces Retirement After Year On The Job

Albence had been at odds with the White House about enforcement during COVID-19.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Matthew Albence announced his retirement on Friday. He only served in the position for one year, and didn't say his reason for retiring.

Albence had recently asked agents to relax enforcement during the coronavirus pandemic, putting him at odds with the White House. Politico reports the Trump administration accused him of putting humanitarian concerns over aggressive immigration enforcement.

Albence said in a statement, "This was an exceptionally hard decision to make, a decision prolonged due to the uncertainty of a global pandemic and the essential role ICE continues to play in our nation’s response. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my country and to help protect it from those who would do it harm."

Albence worked in federal law enforcement for over 25 years. He plans to step down by Labor Day but there's no clear replacement for him yet.

Contains footage from CNN.