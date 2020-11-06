Hurricane Eta Slows Over Central America, Heading Toward Florida

Slower winds could bring more flash flooding to the region.

Hurricane Eta could still bring flash flooding to some of Central America before it heads toward Florida.

Winds have weakened to 35 mph, which is a good thing, but that slower wind is actually keeping the storm over Central America longer — giving it time to drop up to 10 more inches of rain there.

Forecasters say Eta is likely to regain strength as it moves toward Cuba and then Florida in the next few days.