The caravan left the city of San Pedro Sula Wednesday.

Hundreds of migrants from Honduras are making their way to the U.S. following back to back hurricanes in their country.

According to Reuters, the caravan left the city of San Pedro Sula yesterday.

Hurricanes Eta and Iota slammed Central America two weeks apart back in November damaging homes and crops.

About 100 people were killed in Honduras alone.