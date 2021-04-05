Hundreds Of Florida Homes Evacuated After Wastewater Pond Leak

The wastewater pond leak could cause "catastrophic floods" in the Tampa Bay area.

Crews in Florida are working to prevent a large wastewater pond from collapsing. Hundreds of people in the Tampa Bay area have been ordered to evacuate their homes.

A breach at phosphate plant reservoir could cause hundreds of millions of gallons of water to burst in just minutes — which could result in a 20-foot-high wall of water.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says flooding could be catastrophic, but some residents still don't want to leave their homes.

"This ground is a little higher than down where the other areas are so we feel comfortable to stay here," said Michelle Baron, who lives near evacuation zone. "Even with the hurricanes and everything, we didn't evacuate."

Authorities say more than 300 homes have been ordered to evacuate.