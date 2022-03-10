How You Can Save As Gas Prices Spike

With experts predicting gas prices will continue to soar, here are some ways you can make the most out of your money at the pump.

Without the option of staying put as gas prices soar, drivers across the U.S. are looking instead for options to save some cash at the pump.

Apps like GasBuddy and Waze will help you find the cheapest stations. Google Maps also has a feature that shows you the prices near you.

As for fuel efficiency, you could try lightening the load in your car, keeping your tires properly inflated and avoiding rush hour. All of these things will help you stretch your car's miles-per-gallon.

AAA recommends doing a little more planning and avoiding multiple trips per day or week if you can avoid it.

"If you know you have somewhere to go or some errands to run, you may want to plan ahead," AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland said. "That limits any type of backtracking or turning around. Maybe even consider areas that are like a one-stop shop."

There are also cost-cutting measures you can take elsewhere in your budget, like taking stock of your recurring bills by downgrading subscriptions, using coupons at the grocery store and even carpooling.

Experts believe gas prices will continue to climb even higher and could soon surpass a national average of $4.50 per gallon. As for places in the western part of the U.S., prices could soar past $7 per gallon.