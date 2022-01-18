How To Order Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests From The Government

Tests will be available to order Wednesday.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 19, Americans will be able to order free at-home COVID-19 test kits from the government.

The program will limit the number of tests sent to each residential address to four tests.

To order, people only need to provide their name and a residential mailing address — a credit card number will not be required and those ordering tests will not be charged for shipping. People can choose to share their email address and receive status updates on their order.

Shipping will take seven to 12 days after ordering. All tests ordered in the continental United States will be shipped through First Class Package Service. Any shipments sent to Alaska, Hawaii or the U.S. Territories — or that have APO, FPO or DPO addresses — will be sent through Priority Mail.

People can visit https://www.covidtests.gov/ to order their free at-home tests.