IRS Lets TurboTax Register People for Stimulus — And Take their Data

The IRS is letting Intuit run stimulus registration for millions of non-filers, with limited protections on how the company uses the data it collects.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The IRS is in charge of getting stimulus money to Americans as quickly as possible. But millions of people aren't the government's radar because they haven't had to file taxes in the last two years. To solve this problem, the cash strapped agency turned largely to Intuit, the maker of TurboTax. The company is now poised to collect a windfall personal data from previously untapped customers.