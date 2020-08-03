Pandemic Parenting: How Can We Discuss Limited Interactions?

We asked the experts: What's the best way to explain why we can't see loved ones in person right now?

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

As if parenting weren't challenging enough, the coronavirus pandemic has raised a thousand new, unprecedented questions.

We asked the experts: What's the best way to explain why we can't see loved ones in person right now?

“I think it's having them kind of take responsibility for saving the world a little bit," said educator Andie Pitchford. "You know, 'Every little thing that we can do as a family, or that you can do as a child, is really helpful for the greater good.'”

“I mean, this is just a way we have to be safe for now," said clinical psychologist Carolyn Ievers-Landis. "So there might be other ways to see friends, like virtually, or maybe sometimes you could see friends outside if you’re social distancing. But we just have to let kids know for now, this is what we all have to do as a society, as a world, to stay safe.”