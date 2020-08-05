Pandemic Parenting: How Can I Keep My Child Care Worker Safe?

As if parenting weren't challenging enough, the coronavirus pandemic has raised a thousand new, unprecedented questions.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

As if parenting weren't challenging enough, the coronavirus pandemic has raised a thousand new, unprecedented questions.

We asked the experts: What's the best way to keep everyone safe if I rely on in-home child care, like a babysitter or relative who does not live with me?

"It's tricky because we don't know if someone has been exposed," said clinical psychologist Carolyn Ievers-Landis. "We don't know based upon temperature or symptoms. We don't know even based upon testing, which really isn't that available. So you are taking some degree of risk, and you just have to know that."

“Being open and honest with them, like, 'Hey, if you if you start to experience any symptoms, if you come in contact with anyone, and vice versa, that may have tested positive for COVID-19, then please get please give us a heads up, and I'll give you a heads up as well," said pediatrician Dr. Dontal Johnson. "Because they want to be safe in your home, too."