How Can Animals Detect How Humans Are Feeling?

Today, we’re looking at how animals can sense how we're feeling, and what it means for us.

Pet ownership is on the rise in the U.S. Today 70% of American households own a pet. which is up from 56% of households in 1998, according to the American Pet Products Association.

And that number could grow.

65% of 18-34-year-olds say they plan to get or add a new pet in the next five years.

That’s a lot of animals running around our homes. And it could provide some major benefits to pet owners.

There’s growing evidence that animals can sense how we’re feeling — and even detect if we may be sick.

Today, we’re looking at how animals can do that and what it means for us.