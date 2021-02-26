House Votes Today On $1.9T COVID Relief Package

The Senate parliamentarian ruled the $15 minimum wage hike cannot be included in the Senate's version of the bill.

The House votes today on the $1.9 trillion proposal.

It's expected to pass the House. But one key part of it won't make it into the final bill. That's because the Senate parliamentarian ruled the $15 minimum wage hike cannot be included in the Senate's version of the bill.

Here's what is in the bill. It has billions of dollars to reopen schools and aid for state and local governments. It also provides $1,400 checks for those making $75,000 or less, an extra $400 in unemployment assistance through August, an up-to-$3,600 tax credit per child. And the House version includes an increase to the minimum wage, reaching $15 an hour by 2025.