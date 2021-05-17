House To Vote This Week On Creating January 6 Commission

House Democrats are expected to bring a bill to the floor this week that will establish a commission to investigate the deadly riot at the Capitol.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

House Democrats are expected to bring a bill to the floor this week that will establish a commission to investigate the deadly riot at the Capitol.The 10-member commission would look into the January 6 attack, the events surrounding it and contributing factors.

Democrats and Republicans would each get to choose five members of the panel. Democratic leaders would select the commission's chair, while Republicans would choose the vice chair.

The 10 panel members must have expertise in fields like law enforcement, civil rights, privacy and cybersecurity. They cannot be current government officials or employees.The commission would have subpoena power and must submit its final report by December 31 of this year.