House To Vote On $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Bill Friday

Some Democrats still don't agree on all of the details, and Republicans continue to say it's too expensive and too partisan.

The House will vote Friday on President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer tweeted that Democrats plan to pass the bill quickly. It would then go to the Senate. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he's confident it will pass there, too.

"I've made a pitch today to our entire caucus and I said that we need to pass this bill, the American people, the American public demands it and everyone is going to have things that they want to see in the bill," said Schumer. "We'll work hard to see if we can get those things in the bill. But job number one is to pass the bill, pass the bill, we must and I have confidence we will do it."

"They're going to try to muscle it through on a totally partisan basis," said Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell. "I think I can safely speak for most of my members that we think this is dramatically more money than is required at this particular juncture."

Republicans say the bill has too many items that don't have anything to do with COVID, and McConnell noted that the relief packages last year had broad bipartisan support.