House To Fine Members Dodging New Security Measures

The House will now fine members of Congress who don't comply with security screenings. The punishment was narrowly approved by the House Tuesday night.

Additional security measures were put in place after the riot at the Capitol.

Several GOP members have been caught not complying with bag searches or even evading metal detectors all together.

The House will fine members $5,000 dollars for their first infraction then $10,000 for each additional one.