House Republicans Vote To Keep Cheney In Leadership

In a secret ballot, House members voted 145-61 to keep Representative Liz Cheney in her leadership position.

Republicans addressed infighting in the GOP last night.

And it could be a moment that defines the immediate future of the party.

Some members called to remove her after she voted to impeach former President Trump.

Cheney, and other party leadership, say it's time to move forward.

"We're not going to be divided and that we're not going to be in a situation where people can pick off any member of leadership," said Cheney "It was a very resounding acknowledgment that we need to go forward together."

Minority Whip Steve Scalise said, "We're very candid and honest with each other, but addressed this as a family, addressed this as a team and ultimately, finally, worked to have a vote where we kept our entire team together."