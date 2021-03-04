House Passes Voting Rights Bill

The bill restricts partisan gerrymandering, eliminates regulations that Democrats say cause voter suppression, and clarifies campaign finance laws.

The House passed a voting rights resolution last night.

It would be one of the largest overhauls of our election system in history.

It passed with no Republican support.

The measure now heads to a difficult battle in the Senate.