House Democrats Want Probe Into Vindman Firings

The Vindmans were marched out of the White House just days after the Senate acquitted the president.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Democratic leaders of three House committees want the Defense Department's inspector general to investigate the firings of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his twin Lt. Col. Yevgeni Vindman.

Alexander Vindman was a key witness in the impeachment inquiry into whether President Donald Trump used military aid as leverage to get information on Joe Biden.

The Vindmans were marched out of the White House just days after the Senate acquitted the president on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges.

Last week, Yevgeni Vindman filed a whistleblower complaint saying he was improperly fired in retaliation.