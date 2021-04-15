House Committee Advances Bill To Study Slavery And Reparations

The legislation would establish a committee to examine slavery and recommend ways to address social disparities, including possible compensation.

The push to look into reparations for Black Americans got a boost on Wednesday.

A House committee approved legislation that calls for a federal commission to explore reparations.

It could head to a full House vote if Democratic leaders choose to bring it to the floor.

While the idea of reparations isn't new, it has gained momentum in recent years.

President Biden has previously said he supports looking into the idea.