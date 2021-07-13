Concerns Over Hospital Space As COVID-19 Cases Spike In Missouri

About 56% of adults in the state have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, but that's well below the national rate.

While most American adults have been vaccinated, people in some states are still hesitant to get their shots.

In Missouri, hospital space is now a concern as COVID cases go up.

"Should we start to see a high number of COVID patients like they are there, we're going to be very challenged with how many beds that we have available," Steve Hoeger of the MARC Health Care Coalition said.

