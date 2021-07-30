Hong Kong Protester Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison

Democracy advocates are worried this law will threaten civil rights and free speech in the city.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The first person to be convicted under china's national security law will serve a 9-year prison sentence.

Tong Ying-kit crashed his motorcycle into police last year while carrying a protest banner.

Democracy advocates are worried this law will threaten civil rights and free speech in the city.

While Hong Kong has its own judicial system and legislative council, China imposed the law on the city to crack down on dissent.