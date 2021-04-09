WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Holocaust Remembrance Day In Israel

By Simon Kaufman
April 9, 2021
A powerful moment Thursday in Israel. The whole country coming to a standstill on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

People stopping in place for two minutes in memory of the victims of the Holocaust.

The day marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising — a show of Jewish Resistance against Nazi Germany. 

More than six million Jews were killed during the Holocaust.

Millions of others including Soviets, Roma Gypsies and gays were also murdered.

