Holocaust Remembrance Day In Israel

April 9, 2021
A powerful moment Thursday in Israel. The whole country coming to a standstill on Holocaust Remembrance Day.
People stopping in place for two minutes in memory of the victims of the Holocaust.
The day marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising — a show of Jewish Resistance against Nazi Germany.
More than six million Jews were killed during the Holocaust.
Millions of others including Soviets, Roma Gypsies and gays were also murdered.