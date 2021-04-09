Holocaust Remembrance Day In Israel

The day marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

A powerful moment Thursday in Israel. The whole country coming to a standstill on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

People stopping in place for two minutes in memory of the victims of the Holocaust.

More than six million Jews were killed during the Holocaust.

Millions of others including Soviets, Roma Gypsies and gays were also murdered.