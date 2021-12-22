Holiday Travel Begins As Covid Cases Rise

AAA predicts crowded roads and skies, with air travel nearly tripling over 2020.

AAA expects more than 109 million Americans to travel during the holidays. For context, that number was a little more than 81 million last year, so we are seeing a pretty big increase.

President Biden is saying that it is okay to travel if you are vaccinated. The travel numbers are also reporting that 6.4 million Americans are set to travel by air.

"I think one of the first things you can do is get a test and that is something that you can do to test yourself to make sure before you gather with other people that you are not carrying the virus into your gathering and sharing with us your family, said Doctor Donald Milton, Professor of Environmental Health, School of Public Health, University of Maryland.

Related Story Experts Warn Holiday Travel Will Fuel Spread Of Omicron Variant

"I think it's really important that we have layers of protection that we not just rely on being vaccinated."If you are planning to hit the road, according to AAA, the worst time to hit the road is from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 23 or from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve. The best time to travel is any time on Dec. 25 — Christmas Day.