Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2021

U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS have announced the recommended deadlines to mail greeting cards and packages for expected delivery by Christmas.

Experts predict a large volume of online shopping and shipping to break records this holiday season.

The U.S. Postal Service said Monday, Dec. 13 marks the beginning of its busiest mailing and shipping week of the year.

Customers can use ground service to get packages there by Christmas if shipped by Dec 15.

If you're shipping by UPS, will you have until next Tuesday, Dec. 21st using its three day select shipping.

The deadline for FedEx is Dec. 15. for ground service to make sure those gifts get there on time. If you use their two day service, you have until Dec. 23.