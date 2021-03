Hershey said it will begin selling them in April for a limited time.

For the first time in nearly 100 years, the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup will be available in all peanut butter and no chocolate.

It's called the Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cup.

Hershey announced the new product this week. It will begin selling them in April for a limited time.